June 6, 2017 3:31 pm
Updated: June 6, 2017 3:49 pm

Threat made towards La Ronge, Sask. high school

A threat was made Monday morning towards Churchill Community High School in La Ronge.

A teen has been charged after a threat was made towards a northern Saskatchewan high school.

La Ronge RCMP were informed about the threat directed at Churchill Community High School in the northern Saskatchewan community late Monday morning.

The nature of the threat has not been disclosed and no injuries were reported.

The investigation lead officers to a 15-year-old boy.

He has been charged with uttering threats. His name cannot be disclosed under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The teen has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a La Ronge courtroom on Aug. 10, 2017.

