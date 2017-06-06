Sod turning in Prince Albert, Sask. for 2 Habitat for Humanity homes

Two Habitat for Humanity families will soon have a place to call home in Prince Albert, Sask.

Construction officially began this week on two three-bedroom bungalows on 16th Street West.

“The sod turning for these two new homes marks a turning point for the families who will soon be living in them,” John van Leeuwen, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Prince Albert, said in a press release.

“We welcome them to the Prince Albert Habitat for Humanity family. As we build their homes we are also building into their community and as we see our families grow and thrive, so too do we want to see the city of Prince Albert flourish.”

The federal and provincial governments jointly contributed approximately $106,000 to build the homes.

One bungalow is being built through a partnership. Habitat will supply the construction materials while Saskatchewan Polytechnic carpentry students will learn as they provide the labour.

The second house will be constructed through another partnership between Habitat and Correctional Service Canada (CSC). CORCAN, an agency within CSC, offers employment training to inmates in federal correctional institutions.

Each family selected by Habitat for Humanity contributes 500 hours in building their home or others.