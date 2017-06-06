Police hope distinctive jewellery could help solve 40-year-old cold case

Coquitlam RCMP are hoping to get some help from the public on a 40-year-old cold case.

On June 5, 1977, a man was found wearing, what police call, “a distinctive silver ring, a fashionable silver bracelet and two puka shell necklaces” in Sasamat Lake.

The police investigation at the time found that the man had most likely gone for a swim and drowned. But Mounties couldn’t identify him.

Since it’s the 40th anniversary of this mystery, the Coquitlam RCMP is looking for help in solving it.

Police say the unidentified man, who was in the water for several weeks before being found, was “quite fashionable for 1977”. He had brown hair with long sideburns, brown eyes, a “complicated” upper dental plate, jeans and a comb in his back pocket.

Investigators said he was about 25-years-old, six feet tall and 180 pounds.

“This guy wore pretty hip jewellery for the time and he cared about his appearance so we are sure someone is missing him,” Cpl. Dennis Morrison with the Coquitlam RCMP Investigative Support Team said in a release.

“This man was someone’s brother, boyfriend, or buddy, and we’re hoping one of those people comes forward and gives us the missing link in this file.”

The man’s shoes, socks and shirt were never found and police said there were no injuries that suggested foul play.

Morrison believes someone drove the man to the lake but never spoke to police in 1977. The drowned man’s peers would be about 65-years-old today.

If someone recognizes the description of the man or his jewellery, please contact Coquitlam RCMP.