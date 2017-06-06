Former N.B. Premier David Alward calls Canada-U.S. relationship ‘strong, balanced, firm’

Former New Brunswick Premier David Alward says the relationship between Canada and the U.S. has and will continue to stand the test of time.

Alward was in Saint John addressing Port Days, specifically the relationship between Canada and the U.S.

It’s a timely topic, especially since January and the swearing-in of a new president. While never mentioning Donald Trump by name, Alward referenced what he called “the noise,” the breaking news people see each day.

“On the noise, the answer is simple common sense,” Alward said. “You don’t manage a relationship this large and complex based on the most recent breaking news.”

Alward did say trade disputes were real and that the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is in need of updating and modernization.

He also touched on a key energy link between the Maritimes and New England, Irving Oil, with tankers carrying petroleum products through the port of Saint John south of the border.

“There are no refineries in New England,” Alward explained. “The Saint John refinery in many respects represents a key strategic asset to the New England economy.”

“It’s so integrated and our port plays such an important role in being here in this particular area to have that that trade occur,” added Port Saint John President & C.E.O. Jim Quinn.

Alward did encourage vigilance when it comes to protectionist measures and called for people to stand up against them. Most New Brunswickers will associate that to the softwood lumber dispute.

Alward said those policies weaken both American and Canadian economic positions.

Alward was appointed to the consul general’s post in 2015.