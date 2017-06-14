Canada June 14, 2017 2:46 pm Updated: June 14, 2017 2:59 pm Canada 150: Your Town By Tiffany Lizée Chief Meteorologist Global News ; Fun fact: Rosthern got its name after a man named Ross drowned in the creek that flows through town. Tern is old English for a small body of water. And somehow, the name stuck. Kelly Pankratz/Submitted What is this? Sponsored content is written by Global News' editorial staff without any editorial influence by the sponsor. If you'd like to learn more... What is this? X What is this? Sponsored content is written by Global News' without any editorial influence by the sponsor. If you'd like to learn more... - A A + Listen We’re celebrating Canada 150 by featuring small towns around Saskatchewan. Send us a photo of your favourite small town along with a fun fact to regina@globalnews.ca.We’ll be showing photos week nights all month long on Global News at 6. Fun fact: Canadian country music artist Hank Snow references Gravelbourg in his song “I’ve Been Everywhere.” that song was also made popular by Johnny Cash.Tintaggon/Wikipedia Fun fact: the flag of Saskatchewan was created in Hodgeville back in 1969. It was designed by school teacher Anthony Drake, he won a province-wide competition that had over four thousand entries.Warren Gehl/Submitted Fun fact: Rosthern got its name after a man named Ross drowned in the creek that flows through town. Tern is old English for a small body of water. And somehow, the name stuck.Kelly Pankratz/Submitted Fun fact: Alvena was the bootlegger capital of the province. To boot, the rumour is Al Capone liked hanging out here!Chris Morin/ominocity.com Fun fact: Outlook is located along the South Saskatchewan River and is the province’s irrigation capital.Judy King/Submitted Fun fact: Brock Lesnar calls Moosomin home!Colin Stewart/Submitted Fun fact: The church in Stanley Mission is the oldest standing building in Saskatchewan.Tianna Cook/Submitted Fun fact: Odessa is home of Thunder on the Prairies… and it has nothing to do with weather. It’s actually an annual antique tractor pull!Craig Boehm Fun fact: Ardill is home to the first ever licensed bar in Saskatchewan and it’s still open.Dane Roy/Submitted Report an error Sask Saskatchewan Small Town Your Town Editor's Picks World Liberals not looking to make companies reveal supply chains to fight child labour Canada Opposition concerned Heritage Minister's chief of staff lobbied 6 times in 2017 by former employer Google Crime Hate crimes against Muslims in Canada increase 253% over four years Canada Religion increasingly seen as doing more harm than good in Canada: Ipsos poll Canada Ontario man says he was tortured, given hallucinogenic drugs at mental-health centre Politics ANALYSIS: James Comey vs. Donald Trump – a question of credibility Politics Donald Trump this week: James Comey testifies, Reality Winner, and a ‘TRAVEL BAN!’ Politics James Comey's testimony is over. What happens now?
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.