June 14, 2017 2:46 pm
Canada 150: Your Town

We’re celebrating Canada 150 by featuring small towns around Saskatchewan.

Send us a photo of your favourite small town along with a fun fact to regina@globalnews.ca.

We’ll be showing photos week nights all month long on Global News at 6.

 

La Cathédrale; Gravelbourg, SK, Canada

Fun fact: Canadian country music artist Hank Snow references Gravelbourg in his song “I’ve Been Everywhere.” that song was also made popular by Johnny Cash.

Hodgeville, Saskatchewan

Fun fact: the flag of Saskatchewan was created in Hodgeville back in 1969. It was designed by school teacher Anthony Drake, he won a province-wide competition that had over four thousand entries.

Kelly Pankratz – Rosthern

Fun fact: Rosthern got its name after a man named Ross drowned in the creek that flows through town. Tern is old English for a small body of water. And somehow, the name stuck.

Chris Morin – Alvena

Fun fact: Alvena was the bootlegger capital of the province. To boot, the rumour is Al Capone liked hanging out here!

Judy King – Outlook

Fun fact: Outlook is located along the South Saskatchewan River and is the province’s irrigation capital.

Colin Stewart – Moosomin

Fun fact: Brock Lesnar calls Moosomin home!

Tianna Cook – Stanley Mission

Fun fact: The church in Stanley Mission is the oldest standing building in Saskatchewan.

Craig Boehm – Odessa

Fun fact: Odessa is home of Thunder on the Prairies… and it has nothing to do with weather. It’s actually an annual antique tractor pull!

Dane Roy – Ardill

Fun fact: Ardill is home to the first ever licensed bar in Saskatchewan and it’s still open.

