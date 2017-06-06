Saskatoon police seek suspicious man seen in Hampton Village park

Saskatoon police are looking for a man who was allegedly about to takes pictures of children in a park in the Hampton Village neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the park in the 200-block of Hampton Circle after receiving a complaint of a man watching children.

He was thought to be taking pictures of children on a cellphone.

Josie Komelson said the man made her feel uneasy.

Komelson was at the park with her children when she said the man walked by really slowly.

“Five minutes later he walked by again – even slower this time – and kept stopping to watch the kids,” Komelson said in a Facebook post in a warning to other mothers.

“I noticed right away so I turned to face him and caught him with his camera out about to take pictures of my kids.”

Komelson said the man put the phone away and started to walk away when she pulled out her cellphone to take his picture.

She then called police to report the incident.

Police said the man in question is believed to be in his late 40s, around five-foot nine with a slim build, short scruffy brown hair and scruffy facial hair. He was wearing black pants, a black long-sleeved shirt or jacket and walked with a limp.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police officials are reminding people to be vigilant about their safety and should immediately report suspicious people or activity.