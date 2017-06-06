Saskatoon weather outlook: sunny and hot, showers for the weekend

A high pressure system has brought sunshine for the next two days to Saskatoon. This weekend you can expect some showers starting on Friday.

Today: Mainly sunny with a high of 23. UV index 7 (high). Morning clouds will clear by the afternoon. Breezy winds coming from the north at 20 km/h.

Tonight: Temperatures are expected to drop down to 10 overnight with clear skies.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny with a high of 25. A mix of sun and clouds will move in around noon. Cloudy periods will continue overnight with a low of 14.

Thursday: Get out and enjoy the sunshine, but remember to wear sunscreen. High of 27 with a 21 km/h breeze from the southeast. Clear skies will continue overnight, getting down to a low of 17.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a few clouds bringing a 40 per cent chance of showers. Five to 10 mm of rain are expected. High 28, but humidity will make it feel more like 30. Cloudy overnight with a 60 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Saturday: Daytime showers will continue with an 80 per cent chance of rain. About 20 mm is expected throughout the day. High of 24, but with humidity it’ll feel more like 26. Breezy winds out of the southeast at 24 km/h. Shower overnight with a low of 12.

Sunday: High 18 with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Only one to three millimetres of rain is in the forecast. Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 10.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Mike Petty in Pike Lake.