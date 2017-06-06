2 people charged with second-degree murder in northern Alberta homicide

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a homicide in Demarias.

RCMP were called to a home on Friday where they found the body of 33-year-old Dorium Yellowknee outside the residence.

An autopsy was conducted Monday by the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton which determined Yellowknee’s death was a homicide.

Cindy Savannah Nanemahoo, 19, and Collin Paul Noskiye, 32, were both charged with second-degree murder. Noskiye was also charged with assault with a weapon.

Police said there was an altercation at a separate residence during a house party Friday morning.

RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit − North led the investigation with the help of Edmonton’s Forensic Identification Section.

Nanemahoo and Noskiye are residents of Desmarais.

They were both remanded into custody and appeared in Edmonton Provincial Court on Tuesday.

Desmarais is 325 kilometres north of Edmonton.