Fredericton renter concerned over proper basement clean up following spring flooding

A Fredericton man is concerned about mould in his rental home following spring flooding.

Chad Ford lives in a townhouse on Carman Avenue in Fredericton and said his basement flooded in early May. He told Global News he’s concerned over the lasting effects of flooding and how it could impact his and his neighbours’ health if the basement isn’t properly disinfected.

Ford said there was water in the basement for two weeks and said the air intake system is in the basement and he’s worried it could be causing mould in other parts of the house. He said there is mould coming through the paint in his upstairs washroom and is worried about what could be behind the walls if the basement was never properly cleaned during previous years’ flooding.

READ MORE: New Brunswick business owner copes with flooding as communities reflect on flood

He said he’s lived in the home for three years and said Northrup Holding Ltd. recently took over the properties. He said he’s moving out on June 15, but wants to make sure other residents who also experienced spring flooding know that they could be at risk of mould.

According to the Government of New Brunswick’s ‘Flood Recovery for your Home or Business Guide’, to avoid health problems associated with mould and mildew, basements need to be thoroughly washed with soap and water or detergent — from the ceiling, to the walls and floor.

In the event of significant flooding, an air quality specialist or professional cleaner could be consulted.

In an email statement received by Global News on behalf of Northrup Holdings Ltd. Property Management, staff say the water issue was a direct result of the high water table this year.

“This is our first experience with water in the basement storage areas of the townhouse complex,” the statement said.

“Tenants have been advised throughout the entire process of what steps were being taken by hand delivered notifications, the rentalsman also is aware of the issue and are satisfied with the measures to correct it.”

READ MORE: New Brunswick emergency officials say flooding possible along St. John River

“All units that were affected with water seepage have had all excess water removed, we had contractors check each unit and replace any wet or damaged gyproc as well as spray and disinfect these basement storage areas. In addition to this, we have engaged the services of an engineering firm to see if there are any steps that we can take to prevent any future incidents and are just awaiting their findings,” the statement explained.

The company said they are not aware of any “remaining issues” and is advising any tenant with questions or concerns to contact the company directly.