City and Winnipeg Police Association reach tentative deal
The City of Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Police Association have reached a tentative contract deal, WPA president Moe Sabourin confirmed to Global News Tuesday.
WPA won’t be releasing any details in the contract until after the vote takes place later in June. But Sabourin says the union will be recommending its members accept the deal.
