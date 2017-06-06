Trial date set for Australian man charged in Edmonton child luring case

Trial dates have been set for an Australian man accused of flying to Edmonton to have sex with an underage girl.

Jiashu Weng, 22, will stand trial from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 in Edmonton.

Weng was arrested at an Edmonton hotel in February 2017 and charged with luring a child under 14, possession of child pornography and distributing child pornography.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) said the mother of a 13-year-old girl found online conversations between her daughter and a man. She contacted Edmonton police, which resulted in the arrest of a man at an Edmonton hotel on Feb. 10.

“It was very clear what the intentions were,” Insp. Dave Dubnyk said in February.

Officers said the interaction started on a gaming application and then moved to other networks.

Weng pleaded not guilty to all charges in early April, and requested a trial by judge and jury.

Weng is currently out on bail and living in Canada.

