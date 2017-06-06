SQ arrest 19 in connection with cannabis production operation

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said they have dismantled a large-scale cannabis production network after a series of raids Tuesday morning.

Seven raids took place in residences, businesses and barns in Longueuil, Saint-Guillaume and Laval, where a total of six vehicles were seized.

Operation ONDULATION led to the arrest of 19 suspects between the ages of 26 and 59, throughout the Montérégie and Centre-du-Quebec areas.

The suspects are expected to appear in a Drummondvile court Tuesday afternoon.

They face charges of conspiracy, production and distribution of narcotics, among others.

Of those arrested, two were named by police as being the alleged ringleaders of the drug-trafficking ring – Alain Grammatico and André Roy.

The investigation began in 2016 and involved almost 100 police officers, according to the SQ.