Friends and family gathering to remember Christine Wood near Winnipeg

A community invitation is being sent out from friends and family of Christine Wood, for a memorial Tuesday at the site where the 21-year-old’s body was found.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., people will gather at the Perimeter Highway and Dugald Road for prayers, before driving towards Spruce Road 28E, where Wood was buried, in an attempt to conceal her remains.

In August 2016, police reported Wood had gone missing after a trip to Winnipeg from her home in Oxford House. In March, police revealed she had been killed in a home on Burrows Avenue, but the body couldn’t be located.

On Saturday, police held a press conference, confirming Wood’s body had been buried in a ditch in Springfield for nearly ten months.

30-year-old Brett Overby is charged with second-degree murder.

Police said there are no new suspects in the investigation, and are focusing their efforts on bringing Wood’s body home to Oxford House.

Information on the event was posted to Facebook. Prayers are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.