The Morning Show – Tuesday, June 6th, 2017

Westjet flight attendant grabs passenger’s phone, Toronto-area couple booted from U.K. flight

Gabor Lukacs, AM640’s Passenger Rights Expert, joined The Morning Show to discuss the situation aboard a Westjet flight.



Do you really need to go to the emergency room?: Doctors’ Notes

Dr. Brett Belchetz, AM640’s Medical Expert & emergency room physician, told The Morning Show that Canadians are pretty good at knowing when and when not to visit the ER.

Uber rider claims he was scammed with a false damage report

John Phong joined The Morning Show to share his story.

Why rival campaigns are concerned about the Conservative leadership results

Ginny Movat, Senior Consultant at Crestview Strategy, joined The Morning Show to discuss the concerns following Andrew Scheer’s win.

