June 6, 2017 8:05 am

Toronto pair charged in drug investigation

Toronto police have laid numerous charges against two people who were recently arrested in a drug investigation.

On Sunday, a man was arrested and a large quantity of cocaine, in both powder and crack form, was located.

Police say they found a loaded .45 calibre semi-automatic pistol, along with some cash, oxycodone and marijuana edibles while executing a search warrant.

A woman was also arrested during this time.

Charges for 21-year-old Kevin Nguyen include drug possession, possession of a weapon obtained by crime and assault with intent to resist arrest.

Thi Nguyen, 43, is facing firearms charges, as well as tampering with a serial number and possession of proceeds of crime charges.

