Fire guts southwest Calgary restaurant and hookah lounge

A fire that sparked in the community of South Calgary on Tuesday caused significant damage to a Lebanese restaurant and hookah lounge.

The fire at Mazaya Lounge, located in the 2100 block of 33 Avenue S.W., started at around 4:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Massive fire at southwest Calgary construction site forces about two dozen people out of their homes

“I think it’s a very old building,” witness Lolly de Jonge said. “We live in a community where we have a number of older buildings and I think that’s part of the reason it went up so quickly.”

“It seems to be a very popular place,” de Jonge said of the business. “It’s very unfortunate that happened.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

EMS said no injuries were reported.

The fire caused the temporary closure of 33 Avenue S.W. at 21 Street S.W.

UPDATE: 33 Ave SW at 21 St has re-opened… but emerg crews remain on scene… — Leslie Horton (@global_leslie) June 6, 2017

With files from Doug Vaessen