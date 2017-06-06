City politicians approve proposed changes to London’s noise bylaw

Just in time for the summer patio season, city politicians are paving the way for changes to London’s noise bylaw.

A staff-recommended plan received unanimous support during Monday’s community and protective services committee meeting, despite opposition from some downtown residents.

Pending full council approval, bar owners who want to play amplified music on their patio will have to apply for temporary, renewable noise permits, the music could be no louder than 70 decibels, and played no later than midnight.

READ MORE: City politicians to review different aspects of London’s noise bylaw this week

While staff said 70 decibels is the equivalent of ambient noise, downtown resident Shirley Clement argued that noise level is unacceptable for anyone trying to sleep.

“Seventy decibels is the sound of a vacuum cleaner, a freeway at 10 a.m. 50 feet from the pavement, or a passenger car travelling at 65 miles per hour 25 feet away, would any of you care to have to get to sleep when surrounded by this level of sound?” questioned Clement. “The usually accepted standard in case law for decibel levels while sleeping is 25 decibels.”

Catherine Charlton, another downtown resident, urged staff to clarify the rules surrounding the temporary noise permits.

“It’s not clear what decibel level will be acceptable at the point of reception or the property of the complainant,” she said. “At the low end, 70 decibels appears to be the general limit, but I believe that there may be a range of possible levels. I suggest that clear conditions be set out to clarify what will be allowable.”

Local musician Jim McCormick thinks the new plan will be beneficial for both residents and business owners.

“Bringing amplified music to London patios is a win on so many levels I can’t even begin,” he said. “You’re going to have venues, you’re going to have patrons coming in to see musicians, those musicians are going to be hired more frequently, the money that they earn from playing because of amplified music on patios being allowed is going to be spent on goods and services within the city.”

READ MORE: London city councillor calls to nix noise restrictions in zoning bylaw

General manager of Tourism London John Winston said this type of change is necessary for London to be declared a music city.

“We hosted the Canadian Country Music Awards, we’re avidly working at bringing the Junos to this city over the next couple of years, and we work very, very closely with the music sector in this city because it is important in terms of the vibrancy that it creates for a community of this size,” he said.

READ MORE: London councillors delay changes to noise bylaw enforcement for amplified concert events

A second public input meeting is scheduled during Tuesday’s planning and environment committee meeting, debating a staff recommendation to lift restrictions on amplified music and dancing on outdoor patios built after 1993.

That’s when London banned patio music, and staff say it has led to inconsistent rules so they’ve recommended ending the restriction for all patios citywide.

The planning and environment committee meeting starts at 4 p.m.