One person in critical condition after crash in Winnipeg’s North End
One person was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a serious crash in the city’s North End, Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the two-car crash involving a Canada Post truck around 3 a.m. and blocked off Selkirk Avenue from Arlington Street to McKenzie Street.
There’s no word yet on what caused the collision.
