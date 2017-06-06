Traffic
June 6, 2017 6:51 am
Updated: June 6, 2017 6:58 am

One person in critical condition after crash in Winnipeg’s North End

Police are investigating a crash on Selkirk Avenue and Parr Street early Tuesday morning.

One person was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a serious crash in the city’s North End, Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the two-car crash involving a Canada Post truck around 3 a.m. and blocked off Selkirk Avenue from Arlington Street to McKenzie Street.

There’s no word yet on what caused the collision.

