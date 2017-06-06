Man swarmed, stabbed during attempted robbery in Scarborough: police
Toronto police are searching for suspects after a male was stabbed during a street robbery in Scarborough overnight.
The incident happened around midnight on Cliffside Drive just south of Kingston Road.
Police said around six to seven suspects swarmed the male victim who is believed to be 18 years old.
He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not released any descriptions of the suspects.
