Crime
June 6, 2017 6:37 am

Man swarmed, stabbed during attempted robbery in Scarborough: police

By Web Producer  Global News

Police search for clues following a stabbing in Scarborough on June 6, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
A A

Toronto police are searching for suspects after a male was stabbed during a street robbery in Scarborough overnight.

The incident happened around midnight on Cliffside Drive just south of Kingston Road.

Police said around six to seven suspects swarmed the male victim who is believed to be 18 years old.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released any descriptions of the suspects.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Attempted Robbery
Cliffside Drive
Scarborough
Scarborough stabbing
Street Robbery
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News