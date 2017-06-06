London police searching for missing 22-year-old man
London police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.
Police say Rongrong Jin, 22, was last seen Sunday afternoon around noon in the area of Fanshawe Park road west and Pinnacle Parkway.
Rongrong is described as Asian, 5’8″, 144lbs, with long black hair, brown eyes, and glasses. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and black sandals.
Police and his family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.
