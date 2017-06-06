Kelowna families benefit from Carma Project

The kindness of strangers made life a whole lot easier for two Kelowna mothers and their children Monday.

The Carma Project handed over the keys to free vehicles, the thirteenth and fourteenth the charity has given away since 2011.

“We know that there’s a lot of people in the community that have difficulty getting around because when we started this project the demand started coming for it,” Carma Project co-founder Penny Stranaghan said.

Marie Brumbach said the vehicle will help her go back to school, while Katie O’Brien said having a car will free up her family and friends from providing her with rides.

The Carma Project is also asking for vehicle donations so they can continue paying it forward.

“You’ll change someone’s life and you’ll get that feel good feeling that we get.,” Stranaghan said. “I’ll tell you: there’s nothing like it.”