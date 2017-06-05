Body found by Lake Ontario in southwest Toronto, police investigating
Toronto police are investigating after a body was found in Toronto’s southwest end Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to Sand Beach Road Parkette, south of Lake Shore Boulevard West and west of Royal York Road, just before 3:30 p.m. after a resident reported seeing a body at the edge of Lake Ontario.
Police called the report of the death suspicious, but a post-mortem investigation by the Coroner’s Office is being scheduled to determine how the person died.
The identity of the person hasn’t been released.
