Crime
June 5, 2017 10:32 pm
Updated: June 5, 2017 10:53 pm

War Machine, former MMA fighter, gets 36 to life for kidnap, beating, sex assault of his ex

By Ken Ritter The Associated Press

Former MMA fighter, War Machine, was sentenced to 36 years to life in prison for kidnapping, beating, and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend at her Las Vegas home in 2014.

A A

The former mixed martial arts fighter known as War Machine was sentenced to 36 years to life in prison for kidnapping, beating and sexually assaulting his porn actress ex-girlfriend and attacking her male friend at her Las Vegas home in 2014.

Jonathan Koppenhaver, 35, offered an apology full of self-loathing on Monday and said he’d tried to kill himself, but that he has turned to religion while behind bars.

Former mixed martial arts fighter Jonathan Koppenhaver, aka War Machine, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, June 5, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

He’ll be 71 before he’s eligible for parole in the attacks on Christy Mack and Corey Thomas.

The Associated Press normally does not identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault, but Mack gave AP permission to use her name and has spoken publicly about her experience with domestic violence.

READ MORE: Promoter ends contract with MMA fighter suspected in domestic assault

Defence attorney Jay Leiderman says Koppenhaver will appeal.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
jonathan koppenhaver
jonathan koppenhaver life sentence
ufc war machine
War Machine
war machine life sentence
war machine mma
war machine sentenced
war machine ufc

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News