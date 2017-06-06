COMMENTARY: Bad breath or not, P.K. Subban and the Preds get back at the Pens

Why are so many people hung up on P.K. Subban‘s comments following Nashville’s Game 3 victory over Pittsburgh in the Stanley Cup final?

If you happened to miss it the Predators’ defenceman claimed Penguins captain Sidney Crosby accused him of having bad breath during one of their on-ice interactions Saturday night, even though Subban says he uses Listerine.

When asked by reporters, Crosby said Subban “made that up.”

We all know Subban did, but so what?

Would you rather listen to the same 10 clichés that we usually get in hockey interviews or have a good laugh at a colourful comment?

And no one should be surprised that Subban arrived at the rink before Monday night’s game with a bag full of Listerine.

Oh P.K.

Now, the competitor in me thought, hey, this is the Stanley Cup final, enough of the hijinks already.

But the fan in me — and this is what the NHL wants to hear — the fan in me is eating up the off-ice shenanigans.

Now that the final is tied 2-2 following Nashville’s 4-1 win Monday night, we’re bound to see a few more head games.

Anything to get an edge.