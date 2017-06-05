Man wanted in connection with Cote First nation death arrested in Regina

A 24-year-old man wanted on an outstanding warrant in connection with the death of Freedom Gladue of the Cote First Nation has been arrested in Regina.

Tre Cote was arrested in the Queen City on June 2, and made his first court appearance Monday. He has been charged with second degree murder. His next court appearance is June 7 in Yorkton Provincial Court.

Gladue was found dead in a home on the Cote First Nation on March 20. The Kamsack RCMP were originally called to the residence for a report of an injured man around 12:45 a.m.

Gladue was pronounced deceased at the scene by first responders.

Police say Cote and Gladeau were known to each other.

The Cote First Nation is approximately 90 kilometres northeast of Yorkton near the Manitoba border.