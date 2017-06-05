Man charged with murder after woman’s body found in northern Alberta home

A 27-year-old man from Smith, Alta. has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman whose body was discovered in a northern Alberta home earlier this year.

The RCMP said Randy Potskin was arrested on Friday and charged in the death of Chantelle Hole. Hole was found dead in a rural home she lived in near Smith on April 29.

Police have not released details about how or why they believe Hole was killed.

Potskin has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Slave Lake via CCTV on Wednesday.

Smith is approximately 214 kilometres north of Edmonton and 73 kilometres east of Slave Lake.