Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, June 06, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

A ridge of high pressure will keep the sun shining today and tomorrow.

On Thursday the ridge will break down, allowing clouds and the chance of showers to move inland by Thursday afternoon or evening.

Although it is still too far away to be confident, signs also point to the risk of thundershowers on Thursday afternoon and evening.

An unsettled weather pattern will remain over our region though the weekend.

Today’s daytime high range: 19 to 26C

~ Duane/Wesla