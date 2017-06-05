U.S. Congressman calls for severe action against terrorists: ‘Kill them all’

A U.S. Congressman is under fire after an inflammatory Facebook post claims “all of Christendom is at war with Islamic horror.”

Clay Higgins, a republican congressman from Louisiana, is also known as the “Cajun John Wayne.”

“The free world…all of Christendom… is at war with Islamic horror,” he wrote in the post on Sunday — after a terror attack in London killed seven people and injured many others.

“Not one penny of American treasure should be granted to any nation who harbors these heathen animals. Not a single radicalized Islamic suspect should be granted any measure of quarter…

“Every conceivable measure should be engaged to hunt them down. Hunt them, identity them, and kill them. Kill them all. For the sake of all that is good and righteous. Kill them all.”

He also renewed calls for a travel ban, much like U.S. President Donald Trump also did on Sunday.

“Their intended entry to the American homeland should be summarily denied,” Higgins wrote.

The post was on his personal Facebook page, not his official campaign Facebook page.

A spokesman for Higgins’ campaign clarified that he was referring to Islamic terrorists.

“He’s advocating for hunting down and killing all of the terrorists,” Chris Comeaux told Time Magazine. “This is an idea all of America and Britain should be united behind.”

In a statement late Monday, Higgins said he has “never been accused of being politically correct,” adding: “I call things the way I see them. The meaning of candid speech is frequently mischaracterized or misunderstood. This is about prioritizing national security and protecting American lives.”

Every measure should be taken to “eliminate radical Islamic terrorism and the threat it poses to the free world,” he added. “My only concern is protecting the people that live in my district, my state and my country. … The fate of the free world will be determined by the courageous, not by the intimidated.”

With a file from the Associated Press