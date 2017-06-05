Calgary police work to curb violence after fatal stabbing, daylight shooting over 48-hour span

Calgary police say the latest fatal crimes in the city are concerning, but that officers are working daily to put an end to acts of violence.

Insp. Don Coleman said Monday police are just as concerned about the recent crimes as community members.

“We and our families live in the same communities, use the same amenities as everybody else so it’s equally as concerning,” Coleman said. “That’s why we believe it’s very important that there should be zero tolerance for this type of behaviour.”

So far in June, Calgary has had two homicides over the span of two days.

The first happened on the evening of June 2 at the City Hall CTrain station. Forty-six-year-old Nicholas Ozoechi Nwonye, a first-year practical nursing student at Bow Valley College, was stabbed at random. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he later died.

Police have charged 39-year-old Keeton Michel Gagnon with second-degree murder in relation to that case.

The second fatality happened just one day later, after a shooting in broad daylight at an outdoor basketball court behind a fitness centre.

According to police, two masked men approached a group of people on the court, located in the 4800 block of 14 Avenue S.E., and fired shots before running away from the scene.

The victim in that case has been identified as 22-year-old Rinato Toy. Three others were injured in the incident.

Toy had been facing manslaughter charges in relation to a stabbing at the Stampede grounds in July 2015, but those charges were dropped this past March.

Officers believe the shooting was a targeted incident, although who the exact target was not immediately clear.

Coleman said even though they don’t broadcast it, police are working on stopping violent crimes before they happen.

“The CPS is committed, on an ongoing basis, to strategically investigate and suppress groups that may be responsible for this type of violence, and that continues daily (..) every day there’s something that goes on in the Calgary Police Service to try to combat this type of thing.”

Calgary police are urging anyone who may have any information on the recent homicides, or any other major crimes in the city, to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.