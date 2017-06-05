Man faces several charges in tailgate thefts in Abbotsford and Langley

A 38-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing more than 80 tailgates over the past year.

According to Abbotsford Police, there have been reports since early 2016 of tailgates, which can cost up to $10,000 to replace, being stolen from trucks in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack and Langley.

The majority of tailgates stolen, police say, involve trucks in the model years of 2008 to 2016.

On May 26, Abbotsford Police arrested and charged David Ahner in relation to the theft of two Ford F350 tailgates from Langley (on 2016 model vehicles) and one Ford F350 tailgate (2014 model vehicle) from Abbotsford.

Ahner faces three counts of theft over $5,000 and one charge of driving with a suspended license.

Police are reminding truck owners to lock their tailgates to avoid them from being stolen.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department.