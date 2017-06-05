Manslaughter trial ordered for man accused in Alberta woman’s death
A man charged in the death of his girlfriend in the southeast Alberta city of Brooks has been ordered to stand trial.
Jessie Dyck faces a charge of manslaughter in the February 2016 death of Tanya Campbell-Losier.
Campbell-Losier, 19, was found severely injured in her home and died two days later in Calgary hospital.
Dyck was initially charged with aggravated assault, but when Campbell-Losier died, the charge was upgraded to manslaughter.
Alberta Justice said a preliminary hearing was held last week. At its conclusion, the judge ordered the trial.
Lawyers will now work on setting potential trial dates.
