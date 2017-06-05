Crime
June 5, 2017 5:53 pm

Manslaughter trial ordered for man accused in Alberta woman’s death

19-year-old Tanya Campbell-Losier died in hospital Feb. 21, 2016.

A man charged in the death of his girlfriend in the southeast Alberta city of Brooks has been ordered to stand trial.

Jessie Dyck faces a charge of manslaughter in the February 2016 death of Tanya Campbell-Losier.

Campbell-Losier, 19, was found severely injured in her home and died two days later in Calgary hospital.

Dyck was initially charged with aggravated assault, but when Campbell-Losier died, the charge was upgraded to manslaughter.

Alberta Justice said a preliminary hearing was held last week.  At its conclusion, the judge ordered the trial.

Lawyers will now work on setting potential trial dates.

