Manslaughter trial ordered for man accused in Alberta woman’s death

A man charged in the death of his girlfriend in the southeast Alberta city of Brooks has been ordered to stand trial.

Jessie Dyck faces a charge of manslaughter in the February 2016 death of Tanya Campbell-Losier.

Campbell-Losier, 19, was found severely injured in her home and died two days later in Calgary hospital.

Dyck was initially charged with aggravated assault, but when Campbell-Losier died, the charge was upgraded to manslaughter.

Alberta Justice said a preliminary hearing was held last week. At its conclusion, the judge ordered the trial.

Lawyers will now work on setting potential trial dates.