June 5, 2017 6:06 pm

Two-way traffic on Queen Street in Hamilton tabled for further discussion

A plan to convert Queen Street to two-way traffic, between Main and Herkimer, has been tabled for further discussion between affected councillors.

A proposal for two-way traffic on a busy section of Queen Street continues to divide members of the public works committee.

The idea has been tabled for further discussions, following a heated debate between Ward 1 Councillor Aidan Johnson, and his colleagues representing Ancaster and Hamilton’s west mountain.

Johnson is in favour of the $1.1-million conversion, which would result in two-way movement on Queen, between Main Street and the escarpment.

Johnson notes that he ran on a campaign promise to find a way to ensure that Queen Street works for everyone, including drivers, pedestrians and cyclists. Right now, he describes it as “scary and unsafe” for the latter two groups.

Ward 8 Councillor Terry Whitehead pushed for tabling of the two-way conversion saying he’s concerned about further “plugging up” the Queen Street Hill.

He stresses that affected councillors need to “sit down and have a discussion.”

Ancaster Councillor Lloyd Ferguson says he’s “had it with this,” noting that Queen Street is an arterial road for “all of the residents of the whole city.”

The preferred conversion option presented by city staff to the public works committee, is for two southbound lanes and one northbound lane on Queen Street, between Main and Herkimer.

