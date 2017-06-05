Three-year-old boy drowns in Poplar River First Nation: Manitoba RCMP

A three-year-old boy drowned Friday in Poplar River on Poplar River First Nation, according to a Manitoba RCMP news release.

At approximately 5 p.m. the boy was reported missing. He had been with family at a waterfront home on the First Nation.

Members of the community and RCMP officers searched for the boy until his body was found by community members just before 9 p.m. in the water.

RCMP said foul play is not suspected.