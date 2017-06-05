Drowning
June 5, 2017 4:53 pm

Three-year-old boy drowns in Poplar River First Nation: Manitoba RCMP

By Online Producer  Global News
Global News / File
A A

A three-year-old boy drowned Friday in Poplar River on Poplar River First Nation, according to a Manitoba RCMP news release.

At approximately 5 p.m. the boy was reported missing. He had been with family at a waterfront home on the First Nation.

Members of the community and RCMP officers searched for the boy until his body was found by community members just before 9 p.m. in the water.

RCMP said foul play is not suspected.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Drowning
First Nation
Manitoba RCMP
Poplar River
Poplar River First Nation
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News