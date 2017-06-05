Record listings in May: Realtors’ Association of Hamilton-Burlington

May was a hot month for property listings, according to the latest report from the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington.

A record 3,208 listings were processed through the service last month, coming in 34.8 per cent higher than the 10-year average and 41 per cent higher than the same month last year.

READ MORE: Toronto-area home sales drop in May after province introduces foreign buyers’ tax

Sales, in the meantime, dipped less than one per cent when compared to the same month last year.

“Sales remain strong, suggesting the Non-Resident Speculation Tax announced in April doesn’t seem to have had an influence in our area,” said Association CEO, George O’Neill.

READ MORE: Ontario government says anti-sprawl restrictions not a factor in housing shortage

Noting the increased listings do point toward a more balanced market on the horizon.

When it comes to the sale price, residential properties were still on the rise, hitting more than $618,ooo.