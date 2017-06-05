John Oakley Show – Monday June 5, 2017

John is back in the seat and ready to educate you on the stories of the day. A legal challenge of the separate school board system, sports team names in court again, privacy concerns with Presto and other topics worthy of discussion.

Coalition plans legal challenge against separate school board funding

Adrienne Havercroft, is a supply teacher in the Hamilton area and on the organizing committee of One Public Education Now (OPEN), discusses plans to launch a legal challenge against separate school funding in Ontario

Presto giving your info to police without a warrant

Ann Cavoukian is the Executive Director, Privacy & Big Data Institute Ryerson University; former privacy commissioner for Ontario. She discusses privacy concerns around several stories, including Theresa May’s affirmation that internet needs to be regulated to prevent terrorism and how Metrolinx giving rider/user info to police.

GTA home sales drop in May after province implements foreign buyers’ tax

Tim Hudak, President and CEO of Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) says that while prices are still up, sales of Toronto homes has dropped after province introduces foreign buyers’ tax

Legal Briefs with Joseph Neuberger

From Bill Cosby to Toronto cops accused of sexual assault, AM640 legal analyst Joseph Neuberger helps us examine some of the biggest criminal trials this week.

Topics worthy of discussion

Adrienne Batra, Peter Shurman, Mike Van Soelen join Oakley around the table to discuss topics.