Regina’s Tatiana Maslany appears on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”

Emmy award-winning actress Tatiana Maslany chatted with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Monday morning in Niagara Falls, Ontario about Regina’s “extreme temperatures”, the Riders and the final season of her show.

“It’s very cold,” Maslany said of Regina. “When I was in elementary school, I had to walk backwards to school to avoid getting frostbite on the front of my face.”

Maslany also playfully explained the tradition of Rider fans putting watermelons on their heads, and a picture of Ripa and Seacrest appeared with them sporting the iconic symbol.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also appeared on the show. Maslany met him for the first time and said he was “sparkly.”

Maslany says the last season of Orphan Black ranges from “action-packed” to “personal.” It premiers June 10.