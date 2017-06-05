Saskatoon weather outlook: rain moves out, sun comes in

Rainfall Warning

Parts of Saskatchewan are under a rainfall warning, including the Key Lake, Stony Rapids and La Loche areas.

A band of heavy rain will stay for the remainder of the day and dissipate overnight. About 50 mm of rain is expected, but up to 70 mm in areas hit by thunderstorms.

According to Environment Canada, localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas. Watch out for possible washouts near river, creeks and culverts.

Saskatoon

Today: High 26. Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds gusting up to 50 km/h, increasing to 60 this afternoon. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Down to a low of 10. Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the early evening, clearing later on. Strong, gusty winds continue overnight.

Tuesday: A beautiful sunny day is in store, with a high of 24. Wind blowing from the northwest at 20 km/h, becoming light in the morning.

Wednesday: The sunshine continues, with a high of 24. A light breeze will come from the southeast at 11 km/h.

Thursday: Mainly sunny skies, with a high of 26. Winds will continue to blow from the southeast, put pick up to 23 km/h.

Friday: The heat will continue, with a high of 27. However, there’s a 40 per cent chance of showers with 1 – 3 mm of rain expected. Winds continue to blow from the southeast at 29 km/h.

Weekend: If you’re planning an outdoor weekend activity do it on Saturday. It’s going to be mainly sunny with a high of 23, but will feel more like 25 with humidity. Sustained winds are expected to blow at 42 km/h out of the southwest.

Sunday will be cooler with a high of 16, feeling more like 14. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers. Winds are expected to blow out of the northwest at 42 km/h.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Judy Scheible at Atton’s Lake.