Red Deer RCMP confirm first seizure of drug ‘100 times more toxic than fentanyl’

Red Deer RCMP have confirmed that carfentanil was seized in March, making it the first known seizure of the deadly opiod in the area.

Cpl. Robert Schultz said carfentanil is 100 times more toxic than fentanyl and its only legal use is to sedate large animals.

“Because of its lethal level of potency, there is virtually no way, even in a controlled laboratory setting, to safely cut and dilute carfentanil for use in the illicit drug trade,” Schultz said.

“Drug users in Red Deer should be alarmed to know carfentanil is in the hands of dealers who are almost certainly mixing it with other drugs or substituting it entirely.”

Police said drug dealers have been mixing and substituting fentanyl and carfentanil to make more money because the drugs are inexpensive compared to cocaine and heroin. It’s resulted in people buying what they think is cocaine or heroin but is actually fentanyl or carfentanil, RCMP said.

“Drug dealers don’t care about your health — they’re looking for the biggest profit and they’re working in a system that is run by organized crime,” Schultz said.

“Are these really the people you want to trust your life with?”

Two alleged gang members were arrested and charged in the March drug seizure after a three-month investigation.