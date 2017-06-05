Okanagan Lake reaches new highs

Okanagan Lake is now at 343.246 metres above sea level.
That’s a one centimetre increase since Sunday morning.
Kalamalka Lake had dropped .05 centimetres.
The Emergency Operations Centre will be using a lake level of 343.5 metres as a planning number for implementing flood protection.
Residents are being asked to protect theri properties to a lake level of up to 343.5 metres, plus a 60 centimetres buffer for wave action.
Sandbags may be in tight supply until Tuesday, when an additional 500,000 will arrive.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.