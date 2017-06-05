Halifax police chief says there’s no increased local threat in wake of London terror attacks

Halifax’s top cop says there is no particular threat to public safety in the municipality in the wake of the attacks in England, aside from “standard criminality.”

“I don’t think there’s anything specific that we do as a result of those events but, by the same token, we keep in mind that anything can occur, and the key for us is to be prepared,” Chief Jean-Michel Blais said on Monday. “You cannot predict these events, but you can be prepared for these events, and we are prepared.”

Halifax Regional Police have developed an operational plan for public events this summer after determining their individual security needs, he said.

READ MORE: ‘You are so strong’: Ariana Grande visits, hugs child victims of Manchester attack

Police have also planned for non-criminal events, such as accidents and weather events.

“We’re very fortunate we work very closely with HRM and provincial EMOs to develop the instant command system,” Blais said.

The public has a role in notifying police about potential dangers, he added.

Halifax mayor’s response

“[The attack] just shows if somebody wants to do something and is prepared, perhaps, to risk their own life, they can take others with them. It’s a sad thing, so we have to make sure that we’re on top of it from a security point of view, and we will,” Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said.

READ MORE: Toronto’s Pearson airport increasing security after London attack

Savage said he visited the London Bridge while on a trip to the city a few days before the attack.

“It certainly brought it home a little bit more, but I think we all recognize the gravity of that situation, how disastrous that is — terrifying,” he said. “And Manchester, as well, and the other incidents we’ve had. Makes you really redouble your efforts, for sure.”