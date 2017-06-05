London region cleans up mess left by powerful thunderstorm

Brief, but powerful storms left a mess for residents in the London region Sunday.

London Hydro officials tell AM980 that at one point, about 3,500 customers were without power Sunday evening.

The majority were only in the dark for a few hours, but roughly 625 customers had to wait until 3:30 a.m. before power was restored.

@AM980News Power lines are down along Maitland. Officers at Maitland/Simcoe say occupants in the house on the corner smelled gas. #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/C2FmIuDDX1 — Marty Thompson (@martythompson_) June 4, 2017

Severe weather meteorologist with Environment Canada, Mitch Meredith, notes that investigators are reviewing the damage.

“We’re always gathering information a few days after any storm occurs just to see exactly what happened and we’re reviewing radar as well,” he told AM980.

“We have reports of tree limb damage, we had hail that looked the size of marbles to almost 2 centimetres, we also had just south of Parkhill a property where a full RV trailer was toppled over.”

Environment Canada is also investigating the possibility that a tornado touched down in the Parkhill area, but Meredith said there is currently no evidence to support that claim.

@AM980News tree down damaged vehicle Waterloo south of cheapside pic.twitter.com/iaznkFdUbX — Frank Lahti (@FrankLahti1) June 4, 2017

The chance of thunderstorms continues early this week. Showers are expected Monday evening into the overnight hours with a risk of a thunderstorm. On Tuesday, Environment Canada is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of rain and a risk of thunderstorms before sunshine returns on Wednesday.