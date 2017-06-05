In photos: 2017 International Children’s Festival

On Sunday, June 4, 2017, Global News had a photo wall on site at the 2017 International Children’s Festival in St Albert. As guests arrived for the Festival Finale at the Arden Theatre we took their photos.

The International Children’s Festival of the Arts is the largest of its kind in North America, this top-notch, annual kids’ arts and culture extravaganza features diverse main stage acts from across the globe, as well as a whopping number of sight activities, a beloved assortment of roving artists, amusing acts and activities in Shaw’s Toddler Town, high-energy Outdoor Stage performances and loads of free stuff. This year, the International Children’s Festival of the Arts developed an App to help Festival goers navigate the site and download the schedule.

Thank you to everyone who stopped by to say hi or have their picture taken.