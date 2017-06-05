Accused pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2011 Winnipeg killing

The accused in the murder of 27-year-old Baljinder Singh Sidhu pleaded guilty Monday.

Sidhu was killed in a massive brawl outside a bar in Osborne Village, in the summer of 2011.

Zeljko Mikic, now in his early 30’s, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He was arrested in 2013 and had originally been charged with second degree murder. He’s been on bail for three years.

Prosecutors and defence lawyers have reached a deal in the case. They will present a joint recommendation for a prison sentence in November.

Police said at the time of Singh’s death that many people in the brawl had ties to local street gangs.