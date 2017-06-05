Blogs
June 5, 2017 9:38 am
Updated: June 5, 2017 9:40 am

The Morning Show – Monday, June 5th, 2017

By 640Toronto

Armed police on St Thomas Street, London, Sunday June 4, 2017,

(Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
Stephanie Carvin – Assistant Professor in National Affairs at Carleton University – Terrorism in Cyberspace

Stephanie Carvin – Speaks with the Morning Show about the terrorism attacks occurring in Europe and turning to monitored Cyber security. 

Redmond Shannon – Multimedia Journalist at BBC Radio and global News Canada – Manchester Attacks

Redmond Shannon – speaks with the Morning Show about the Manchester Attacks

Lou Berkovitz – Real Estate Expert – Market Prices up, Sales Volume Down

Lou Berkovitz – AM640 Real Estate Expert  explains why the market prices are up while it seems like sales volume down

 

 

