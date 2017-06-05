Multiple people killed in Orlando industrial area shooting

Police in Orlando, Fla., say multiple people were killed during a shooting in an industrial area just outside the city.
Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported shooting at a business in the area at around 8:30 a.m. Monday.
The sheriff’s office confirmed on social media the shooting has resulted in “multiple fatalities” and the “situation” has been “contained.”
Miami-Dade County Public Schools said a school in the area has been placed under lockdown as a precaution.
Live video footage from the scene shows a large police presence and a K9 unit was seen going from a vehicle to vehicle in a parking lot outside of a business.
Calling it a “tragic incident,” police have not released any further details.
More to come.
