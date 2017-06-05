Multiple people killed in Orlando industrial area shooting

Police in Orlando, Fla., say multiple people were killed during a shooting in an industrial area just outside the city.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported shooting at a business in the area at around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office confirmed on social media the shooting has resulted in “multiple fatalities” and the “situation” has been “contained.”

Multiple fatalities at shooting on Forsyth and Hanging Moss in Orange County. Waiting for @OrangeCoSheriff to update. Details @news965wdbo pic.twitter.com/xAIRGHHgxX — Darrell Moody (@TheMoodyNews) June 5, 2017

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said a school in the area has been placed under lockdown as a precaution.

Live video footage from the scene shows a large police presence and a K9 unit was seen going from a vehicle to vehicle in a parking lot outside of a business.

Sheriff Demings on scene of tragic shooting with multiple fatalities. Getting briefing. Will address media shortly. pic.twitter.com/f7jZrmXuhl — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

Calling it a “tragic incident,” police have not released any further details.

More to come.