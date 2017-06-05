Inquiry into treatment of indigenous people set to begin in Val d’Or Monday

Public hearings into the treatment of indigenous people in Quebec are set to begin Monday in Val d’Or, Que.

The commission will look at the way different indigenous communities have been treated over the last 15 years, with a focus on the relationship between indigenous people and a wide range of public services like health, corrections and youth protection, as well as issues faced by First Nations women.

At the head of the inquiry is retired Superior court judge Jacques Viens, who was responsible for the legal jurisdiction of the Abitibi region for over 25 years.

The mandate of the commission is to come up with corrective measures to be implemented by the Quebec government and Indigenous communities in order to prevent or eliminate all forms of violence and discrimination faced by aboriginal people.

First Nations women across Quebec had expressed their disappointment when prosecutors announced last November that none of the provincial police officers accused of sexual assault in Val-d’Or would be charged.

In December, mounting public pressure led to the announcement of the public inquiry into allegations of systemic racism against indigenous people.

At the time, Tanya Sirois of the Wendake Native Friendship Centre near Quebec City told Global News said the announcement came as a relief, adding it was a necessary step for the community to begin healing.Systemic

The hearings will take please in Val d’Or and other affected communities if necessary.

— With files from Global’s Raquel Fletcher and The Canadian Press