2 hospitalized after trucks crash into buildings in Winnipeg’s West End
Two people were taken to the hospital early Monday morning after a crash in Winnipeg’s West End.
Police said two trucks crashed into two different buildings around 3:15 a.m.
Officers blocked off Logan Avenue from Sherbrook Street to Gunnell Street to investigate.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or the condition of the people taken to hospital.
