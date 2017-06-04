Regina police investigate rollover on Ring Road
A A
Regina police are investigating the cause of a single-vehicle rollover on Ring Road.
It happened on Sunday at around 5:20 p.m. Police attended a call on Ring Road near the Dewdney exit.
Two people were in the car, and suffered minor injuries.
Police kept traffic flowing to one lane.
Police say there is no indication alcohol was involved. They will not be releasing more information at this time.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.