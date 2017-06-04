Traffic
Regina police investigate rollover on Ring Road

Police on scene at a single-vehicle rollover on Ring Road near the Dewdney exit.

Regina police are investigating the cause of a single-vehicle rollover on Ring Road.

It happened on Sunday at around 5:20 p.m. Police attended a call on Ring Road near the Dewdney exit.

Two people were in the car, and suffered minor injuries.

Police kept traffic flowing to one lane.

Police say there is no indication alcohol was involved. They will not be releasing more information at this time.

