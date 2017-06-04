Parade, ceremony marks Citizens’ Decoration Day in Saskatoon

People in Saskatoon spent part of Sunday honouring the brave men and women who have fallen defending Canada.

June 4 marked the 94th annual Citizens’ Decoration Day.

READ MORE: Saskatoon residents mark Remembrance Day in 85th annual ceremony

Legion and Anavet members, along with cadets and current members of the armed forces took part in a parade and ceremony at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Organizers say it’s an opportunity to express gratitude for those who helped make Canada is as safe as it is today.

“It’s another opportunity to remember to show the pride for the people related to them or they know, that have served their country on our behalf, whether it was the ultimate sacrifice or they’re back joining us again,” Citizens’ Decoration Day chairman Brent Wignes said.

READ MORE: Huge crowd braves wind, cold for Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa

Decoration Day started before Remembrance Day and is still celebrated in many communities across Canada.

The spring-time day serves as a chance for people to tend to the graves of those died in service.

Citizens’ Decoration Day is held on the Sunday that falls closest to June 2.