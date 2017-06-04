WATCH: Miso glazed sable fish

Miso Glazed Sable Fish

The glaze can be made several days ahead and kept refrigerated. 1-2 days maximizes the depth of flavour in the fish.

1/4 cup sake

1/4 cup mirin

4 Tablespoons white miso paste

2 Tablespoons berry sugar

1 Tablespoon brown sugar

Two pounds fresh sable fish cut into six equal portions.

In a small stainless saucepan heat the sake and mirin together. Whisk in the miso paste. It will be a bit lumpy so continue to whisk to smooth it out. Add the sugars and continue to cook on medium heat until the sugar is dissolved and the marinade is smooth. Cool completely.

Place the fish in a large zip lock freezer bag and pour in the cooled miso marinade in. Coax out the air, seal the bag and let the fish marinate for 1 day and up to 2.

When ready to cook, remove the fish, discard the marinade, scrape off any excess miso. Heat a non stick pan to high heat, sear the fish on each side for 2 minutes each, then transfer to a 400F degree oven for five to eight minutes depending on the thickness of the fish.

Serve with vegetables and a garnish of micro greens.

Serves four to six people.